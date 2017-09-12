Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati applauds Pakistan’s all round show

Shoaib Malik hit a quickfire 38 to propel Pakistan’s core to 197 in20 overs. (Source: AP) Shoaib Malik hit a quickfire 38 to propel Pakistan’s core to 197 in20 overs. (Source: AP)

A commendable all-round performance by the hosts saw Pakistan win the first of the three-match T20 series against a World XI side. Chasing a stiff target of 197, the World XI got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals. As they failed to get the momentum which was needed to keep the run rate in check. Ultimately they fell short by 20 runs. Pakistan’s win on home soil sent social media into a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter-

Jeevay Pakistan! Well done team Pakistan! You batted like champions and bowled like warriors! (1/2) #CricketComesHome #PAKvsWorldXI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 12 September 2017

A day to remember for Pakistan fans, as they win the 1st #PAKvWXI T20I by 20 runs. SCORECARD: http://t.co/xuWqhdIPOl pic.twitter.com/G4ashjUMAR — ICC (@ICC) 12 September 2017

Alhamdulliah What a success today’s match was.Brilliant efforts by every1 @TheRealPCB security forces ppl of pak.

Congrats every1 #PAKvWXI — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) 12 September 2017

After the win, an elated Sarfaraz Khan said complemented the efforts of his players and said, “Babar and Shehzad played really well. Shoaib Malik did well towards the end. I want to thank the crowd and PCB for making this a grand success. It has been organized very well and I’m delighted.”

Meanwhile, the success of the match will surely bolster the hopes of cricket returning to Pakistan on a full-time basis. The cricket governing body has already scheduled a T20I series with Sri Lanka and West Indies.

SQUADS:

Pakistan Squad- Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

World XI Squad – Playing XITamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

