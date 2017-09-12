Only in Express
Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati applauds Pakistan’s all round show

Chasing a stiff target of 197, the World XI got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately they fell short by 20 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 11:38 pm
Shoaib Malik hit a quickfire 38 to propel Pakistan’s core to 197 in20 overs. (Source: AP)
A commendable all-round performance by the hosts saw Pakistan win the first of the three-match T20 series against a World XI side. Chasing a stiff target of 197, the World XI got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals. As they failed to get the momentum which was needed to keep the run rate in check. Ultimately they fell short by 20 runs. Pakistan’s win on home soil sent social media into a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter-

After the win, an elated Sarfaraz Khan said complemented the efforts of his players and said, “Babar and Shehzad played really well. Shoaib Malik did well towards the end. I want to thank the crowd and PCB for making this a grand success. It has been organized very well and I’m delighted.”

Meanwhile, the success of the match will surely bolster the hopes of cricket returning to Pakistan on a full-time basis. The cricket governing body has already scheduled a T20I series with Sri Lanka and West Indies.

SQUADS:

Pakistan Squad- Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

World XI Squad – Playing XITamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine (wk), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

