Pakistan vs World XI: T20I fixtures, schedule, squads, timings in IST

Pakistan will be playing a T20 international series against World XI as international cricket returns to the nation. The World XI squad which will be led by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis began their training session in Dubai on Friday. The series will have three T20 international beginning from September 12. All three matches will be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The first T20 international will be played on September 12 and the second game will be played next day on September 13. The third and final T20 international between the two teams will be played on September 15.

World XI squad will be led by Du Plessis and has the likes of Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood and Darren Sammy. Other players include George Bailey of Australia and Grant Elliott of New Zealand.

No Test playing nation has played in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka in Lahore. Only Zimbabwe visited the country in 2015 for a T20 international series.

Fixtures:

Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I, Lahore

September 12, Tuesday (08:00 pm IST)

Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I, Lahore

September 13, Wednesday (08:00 pm IST)

Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I, Lahore

September 15, Friday (08:00 pm IST)

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI Squad: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

