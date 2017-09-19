Paul Collingwood satisfied with security measures, says Pakistan should get more home matches

Paul Collingwood has played 197 ODIs and 68 Tests for England. (Source: Twitter) Paul Collingwood has played 197 ODIs and 68 Tests for England. (Source: Twitter)

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood feels that after a successful three-match T20I series between World XI and Pakistan in Lahore, other countries should also considering touring Pakistan. Since the 2009 Terrorist attack on Sri Lanka players’ bus, almost no international cricket has taken place in the country barring Zimbabwe’s tour in 2015 and now the three match Independence Cup.

Collingwood, who played 197 ODIs and 68 Tests for England during his international career, was also included in the World XI squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. The hosts won the three-match series 2-1.

Regarding the security situation in Lahore for the three matches, Collingwood said, “We were there five days and if you had that level of security for a longer tour, I can’t imagine how much it would cost. It was like having the army around you at all times, which was excellent because we knew we were safe, [but] the disruption it must cause to everyday living, because they literally closed all the roads to get to the ground,” Collingwood told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The World XI players were provided with tight security and Collingwood believes that there is no reason to not tour Pakistan if same level of security detail can be provided for a longer period. “If you can sustain that level of security for a longer period of time, I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t tour there.”, he said.

Pakistan have been playing their home matches in the United Arab Emirates, but finally Pakistan got the green signal in August to host Sri Lanka and West Indies later this year.

Collingwood agreed that before coming to Pakistan he was concerned regarding the security measures but after getting a great response from the Pakistan players and supporters, the tour seemed to be worthwhile. “I was a bit sceptical when I first signed up, and I haven’t had a great time with Pakistan cricket in the past in terms of [Mohammad] Amir and no-balls [in 2010], the ball tampering [allegations in 2006] etc so I was thinking ‘do I want to support that’ but after the week I’ve had I’m really proud I’ve been involved,” he said.

He added: “There’s a bigger picture and to see the Pakistan players’ faces to play in front of their home crowd, to get their feelings and how much it meant to them, they were saying ‘thank you, it means so much to us’.”

“You feel as though you’ve done something good for the game. I probably didn’t realise the impact it had. We’re a cricketing family and you have to help each other out,” he concluded.

