Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistani barber offers free haircuts for an year for T20I match ticket

Pakistan is seeing the return of international cricket after a gap of eight long years and it is not only seen as a boost for more tours by international teams to the country but it has also given Pakistan Cricket Board a ray of hope that bilateral series will soon resume. The ongoing Independence Cup at home against World Xi is described as a landmark moment both by ICC and PCB.

The excitement among cricket fans is getting higher. Saj Sadiq, editor at Pak Passion, claims that a barber in Bahawalpur city is offering free hair cuts for one year for anybody who could get him a ticket to watch the Pakistan vs World XI match.

A barber in Bahawalpur is offering free haircuts for one year if someone gets him a ticket for Pakistan versus World XI #Cricket#PAKvWXIpic.twitter.com/T9Yo2gY94A — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 11 September 2017

During an interaction with Indian Express, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas had said that performing at home makes one feel like hero but the current generation of Pakistan team has been kept away from experiencing it.”This generation indeed has missed that. Playing at home and performing well makes you feel like a hero.”

Most of the current Pakistan players don’t have any experience of playing international cricket at home, since they have had to play all their ‘home series’ in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ever since the terror attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009, no Test playing team has toured Pakistan. Zimbabwe’s tour for a three-match series is the only exception, however, that series was not approved by International Cricket Council and no match referee or umpires were sent by the governing body.

