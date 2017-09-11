Only in Express
Pakistan vs World XI not just cricket but more than that, says Giles Clarke

Pakistan and World XI will play a T20 international in Lahore and Chairman of ICC's Task Force on Pakistan Giles Clarke said that it is a big occasion and this match is not only about cricket but so many other things.

Published:September 11, 2017 5:07 pm
Pakistan and World XI play their first T20I. Giles Clarke (R) in Lahore.
Pakistan has finally hosting an international cricket match at home. On Tuesday, Pakistan will play a T20 international against World XI team led by Faf du Plessis in Lahore. It will be after a gap of eight years that a top flight international game will be held in Pakistan.

Before the match , Chairman of ICC’s Task Force on Pakistan Giles Clarke said that it is a big occasion and this match is not only about cricket but so many other things.

“It is not just cricket, but much much more than that. It is a momentous tour and I must thank Andy Flower for playing a key role in talking and convincing the players to be part of this historic series,” he added.

The World XI squad arrived in Lahore on Monday amid tight security. PCB chief Najam Sethi was at the airport to receive the teams and he hoped that this series can pave way for more nations to come to Pakistan and play cricket.

Clarke added that it is great to see everyone getting involved in this and the security guys are doing all they can to help bring back cricket to the country.

Pakistan and World XI will play a three-match T20 international series and the first game will be played on September 12. The second game will be played on September 13 before the final game on September 15. All three matches will he held in Lahore.

