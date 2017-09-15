Pakistan vs World XI: Misbah Ul- Haq, Shahid Afridi take lap of honour in Lahore, watch video

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah Ul- Haq and Shahid Afridi made their presence felt on the ground. Former Pakistan skipper Misbah Ul- Haq and Shahid Afridi made their presence felt on the ground.

Former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Misbah-Ul-Haq made an appearance during the iconic clash between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The series between Pakistan and World XI has garnered a lot of hype and interest. This is primarily because Pakistan managed to successfully host a series after a gap of two years. On the occasion of the finals at the Gadaffi stadium, Former Pakistan skipper Misbah Ul- Haq made his presence felt on the ground.

Misbah, who is Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, was received with vociferous cheers and applause. Along with him Shahid Afridi too was on the ground. Both of them took a tour of the Gaddafi stadium, much to the delight of the fans.

Recently, Misbah-ul-Haq was presented the Spirit of Cricket Award by the PCB. Along with him, Imad Wasim was awarded as the T20 Player of the Year while both Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan received Emerging Player of the Year Awards. Sarfraz Ahmed was titled Outstanding Player of the Year

Meanwhile, in an interview with Geo News during the final match between Pakistan and World XI, Misbah said, “You need to leave things on a good note with your organization, your team and all the people you have worked with. I am happy to have gotten this amount of respect. I am thankful to PCB and all the supporters,”

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

