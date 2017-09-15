Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I in Lahore: Pakistan eye series win against World XI

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Pakistan vs World XI in decider. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Pakistan vs World XI in decider. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international can become one of those thrillers which will decide a series. Both teams are locked at 1-1 and they have a chance to clinch it. The series decider between Pakistan and World XI team in Lahore could well be another top match like the second game at the Gaddafi stadium. The fans might not have wanted a Pakistan loss in the second game but that game was what Pakistan and their fans had missed watching at home. The first T20I was dominated by Pakistan but the second went down to the wire. Another close contest is expected in Lahore on Thursday. This has been a breakthrough series for Pakistan which they would like to win and present as a gift to the fans who have supported them even without cricket at home. But, World XI won’t give it to them. Chasing down 174 in last game has given them the confidence and they will come out hard in the final game. Catch the Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score and PAK vs WXI Live Score of T20 here

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I, PAK vs WXI Live Score 3rd T20I Live:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd