Live cricket score, Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20: Pakistan look to seal Independence Cup against World XI

Pakistan vs World XI, Live Cricket Score, Pak vs WXI, 2nd T20: Babar Azam shone for Pakistan in the first T20I of the Independence Cup upon the arrival of international cricket back in the cricket crazy country. An 86 run knock at the top of the order in front of a packed 25,000 Gadaffi Stadium laid the foundation for Pakistan to finish with 197 runs. The difference between the two sides at the end was 20 runs and the tables could very well turn for the second T20I in the three match series, also to be played at the same venue. He found good support from Shoaib Malik lower down. World XI looked good in parts with Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Darren Sammy standing out. With the focus now firmly on the second T20 and the celebratory entrances done with, expect complete focus on the cricket.

SQUADS: Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

