Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan play historic match against World XI

Pakistan are ready for international cricket again. They are playing World XI in the first T20 international of the Independence Cup in Lahore. After a gap of eight years that a top flight international team is visiting the nation which was deprived of international since the attack on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore. World XI will be led by Faf du Plessis and will have players like Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, David Miller, George Bailey, Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree. Pakistan will hope to start with a win in front of the home crowd. The city of Lahore has been put under high security with shops and restaurants close to the Gadaffi Stadium closed. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of Pakistan vs World XI here

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

