Pakistan vs World XI: I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan, says Faf du Plessis

World XI coach Andy Flower (L) and captain Faf du Plessis in Lahore. (Source: AP) World XI coach Andy Flower (L) and captain Faf du Plessis in Lahore. (Source: AP)

Pakistan hosting a World XI tour is more than just cricket and though it is a short, it is worth very big, captain of the visiting World XI team Faf du Plessis said on Monday. He also expressed his happiness that Pakistan fans will be able to witness international cricket at home after a long time.

“It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home,” Du Plessis said.

After a gap of eight years, top international cricketers are touring Pakistan in the form of World XI squad. They reached Lahore on Monday from Dubai amid tight security. The team will play three T20 internationals against Pakistan on September 12, 13 and 15.

Only Zimbabwe — for a five-match T20 international series — visited Pakistan in 2015 since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team bus in Lahore in 2009. That attack left many players injured and civilians dead. ICC had also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the Zimbabwe games.

But thinks seem to have changed. ICC funded the visit of a security team and also gave Independence Cup an international status. Du Plessis added that he is happy to help bring cricket back to Pakistan.

“You always try to find things to help you leave your mark — and this seemed like the sort of opportunity to do just that,” Du Plessis said.

“As a cricketer, in a few years’ time, I will be able to look back and say that I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan,” he added.

Coach of the World XI team Andy Flower echoed the same and said his side has some top international stars and they are happy to be here.ore the passionate cricket fans of Pakistan.

“At the end of this tour, we went to be part of the celebrations to signal the return of international cricket to Pakistan,” Flower said.

