Pakistan vs World XI: Hosts win third T20I by 33 runs to lift Independence Cup

In a historic final between Pakistan and World XI, it was the hosts who came up trumps much to the delight of its fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With the series tied at 1-1, the finals witnessed a lot of fireworks with the bat and the ball. However, ultimately, it was Pakistan who won the final by 33 runs and lifted the Independence Cup.

While there were some concerns surrounding the form of the Pakistan batsman and the fielding, especially after the loss in the second match, it was put to rest by a good all-round show by the hosts.

Earlier, after winning the toss, World XI opted to bowl. Pakistan got off to a good start as Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman got the hosts off to a good start. Together they put a fifty run partnership before Zaman was dismissed for 27. But from thereon Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam steadied the ship as they put a 102 run-stand. Ahmed Shehzad was the standout performer with a brilliant knock of 89 off just 55 balls. In his innings, he hit eight fours and three maximums as he picked the gaps and hit boundaries at will. However, once the duo of Shehzad and Azam were dismissed in quick succession, the run rate was pegged back. Else Pakistan looked on course to cross the 200 run mark. For the visitors once again it was Thisara Perera who proved to be good with the ball as he picked up two wickets.

Chasing a stiff target of 184, World XI failed to get off to a good start as they lost opener, Tamim Iqbal, early. From then on they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. This proved to be the difference between the two sides as the loss of crucial wickets at the top order pegged back the WXI. The inclusion of Hasan Ali proved to be the deciding factor as he picked up two important wickets. With the loss of wickets, the run rate also kept increasing, which ultimately put pressure on the WXI batsmen and they ultimately fell short by 34 runs.

