Pakistan vs World XI: Hosting international cricket in Pakistan is good for the game, says ICC chairman Shashank Manohar

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan and hopes that the series involving a World XI side in Lahore this week will lead to more teams playing in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 11, 2017 10:02 pm
Pakistan will play three T20Is against World XI side in Lahore.
Pakistan is all set to host World XI side in three-match T20I series that is scheduled to begin from Tuesday at Lahore and ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar in a statement has said “This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country.”

“The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan safely and on a regular basis.”

Manohar wished luck to both the sides and hailed the passion for cricket that the Pakistan fans have for the game.

“I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week’s games mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this great cricket nation,” he added.

Pakistan was barred from hosting international matches after a group of gunmen attacked Sri Lankan team during their 2009 tour. They only managed to host Zimbabwe for a bilateral tie in 2015 since then.

