Pakistan vs World XI: Hashim Amla, Thisara Perera help World XI clinch second T20

After a comprehensive win in the first T20, Pakistan suffered a setback in the second match as World XI clinched a thrilling win by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 175, World XI reached the target in the final of the match with a ball to spare. Thisara Perera was the star of the show as it was his knock of 47 of 19 deliveries which took the World XI over the line.

Earlier, Pakistan once again won the toss and opted to bat. Unlike the first match, this time the hosts got off to a good start, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad. The duo put together a partnership of 41 before Zaman was dismissed for 21. From thereon once again it was Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam who forged a crucial partnership. While Shehzad scored 43 (34 balls) Azam hit 45 (38). Towards the end, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim hit quick-fire knocks towards the end to propel the score to 174. Thisara Perera and Samuel Badree were the pick of the bowlers as they bagged two wickets each and kept the run-rate in check.

Chasing 175, World XI got off to a fine start but then lost wickets in quick succession as opener Tamim Iqbal (23) and Tim Paine (10) were dismissed. However, Hashim Amla held the innings together with a fine knock of 72 from just 55 deliveries. However, it was Thisara Perera who changed the complexion of the game with a whirlwind 47 which featured five sixes. With two balls to spare, Perera hit yet another six to guide his team to a win.

