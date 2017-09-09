Pakistan vs World XI: Grant Elliott expresses confidence on security arrangements

Grant Elliot is satisfied with the security arrangements. (Source: Reuters) Grant Elliot is satisfied with the security arrangements. (Source: Reuters)

Security concerns surrounding the series between Pakistan and World XI has been the talking point for several days. However, veteran New Zealand batsman Grant Elliot is satisfied with the security arrangements that have been put in place for the upcoming World XI’s series against Pakistan.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, “We get the reports from all the relevant agencies such as FICA (the Federation of International Cricket Associations) and independent security firms. You assess the risks involved and make a decision as a family. Of course, the players are getting paid but, if no one felt safe, no one would be going,”

Commenting on the return of cricket to Pakistan and the atmosphere among the crowds, he said, “These are small steps in returning cricket to Pakistan on a more permanent basis. It’s sad for them that they never play at home. They always talk about it with such passion. I think we can expect enthusiastic crowds.

“Wherever you go there are risks, and being away from home for long periods is always tough on the family.”

“I’ve never been to Lahore so I’m really looking forward to that. I suppose, going to Lahore will feel like I am going home.” he had said.

Meanwhile, revealing about his future in cricket, Elliot said that he is keen to continue his stint with the Birmingham Bears. “m still keen to play, and have another year with the Birmingham Bears. I’ve just finished a successful tournament there.”

