Pakistan vs World XI: Confident that more cricket will come our way after Independence Cup, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will face World XI side in three T20Is. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will face World XI side in three T20Is. (Source: AP)

Pakistan will host a World XI side in three T20Is in the coming week and the home side’s skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said that he is “confident” that cricket would be back in the country after this series.

“I can assure all Pakistan cricket fans that we have missed playing in front of them,” Ahmed said according to an AFP report.

“But I am confident that through this tour more cricket will come our way and we will (do) our best to win for home fans,” he added.

World XI coach Andy Flower insisted that there are much bigger issues which are at stake than the results of these matches.

“Everybody involved in the series will realise there are bigger issues at stake than winning at cricket,” said former Zimbabwe batsman.

“However, I think when these excellent players get together as a team, their competitive juices will undoubtedly flow and they will come together and be doing everything in their power to win those games. I’m pretty certain about that,” added the former England coach.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi though looked optimistic about this three-match series. “I am positive that this series will serve to open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson suggested that the international council wants to have regular cricket in the countries who are a part of it,“The ICC wants to see regular international cricket being played safely in all its member countries and the World XI playing in Lahore is a step towards that for the PCB.”

“We are optimistic that this will be the next step in a steady and safe return of international cricket to Pakistan.”

