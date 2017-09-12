Pakistan vs World XI: Babar Azam lights up Lahore with 86, Pakistan post 197/5

Babar Azam scored 86 in first match of the Independence Cup against World XI. (Source: Express Archive) Babar Azam scored 86 in first match of the Independence Cup against World XI. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan compiled a total of 197/5 in 20 overs against World XI in the iconic first match of the Independence Cup. Riding on an aggressive batting from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, Pakistan celebrated the return of international cricket with some ruthless batting display.

World XI captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the home side to bat first. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side lost an early one in the form of Fakhar Zaman who gave an easy catch to Hashim Amla at first slip off Morne Morkel in the very first over of the innings. But the early breakthrough didn’t really effect the hosts as Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad hammered the World XI bowlers to all around the park.

The two batsmen notched up a total of 122 runs for the second wicket before Shehzad was removed by Ben Cutting for 39. Azam on the other end continued with his charge to score 86 off just 52 deliveries before leg-spinner Imran Tahir scalped him.

Babar Azam’s dismissal didn’t see a decline in the scoring rate as Shoaib Malik chipped in with a 20-ball 38 that included four boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Pakistan concluded the innings in a perfect manner as they gathered a total of 18 runs from this Thisara Perera over. For World XI side, Perera returned with figures of 2/51 in 4 overs while Morkel, Tahir ad Cutting picked a wicket apiece in Lahore.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd