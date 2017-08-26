Independence Cup has deeper meaning than a regular tour, says World XI coach Andy Flower

Andy Flower will coach the 14-member World XI against Pakistan. (File) Andy Flower will coach the 14-member World XI against Pakistan. (File)

Former Zimbabwe legendary batsman Andy Flower can take credit and plenty of it for ensuring the World XI touring Pakistan for the upcoming three T20Is isn’t just your regular side with a sheen of invitational cricket to it. The fact that the side will be led by Faf du Plesssis – during a packed calendar – highlights the persuasion it would have taken from the former England coach.

While organisationally, ECB president Giles Clarke, as head of the ICC’s Pakistan Task Team (PTT), the PCB – even without the now retired Shaharyar Khan – and the ICC have come together for this, Flower took over the baton of bringing in quality players – whom he would coach during the three match series in September. The idea for the tour was proposed to Flower by Clarke only last year and it materialised this year.

“Inititally I had to look at who was busy during this period of the year,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo. “And initially we didn’t settle on the dates specifically so it was a little difficult working out exactly who was going to be physically available. Then I started having some phone conversations with players and agents.”

Flower admitted that security remained the primary talking point when it came to convincing the players but the presence of two experienced and trusted firms allayed the fears. ‘

“In general the response was very positive. Obviously these are professional cricketers we are dealing with and this is part of their profession but there’s a deeper meaning to this tour and the players will really embrace the spirit with which the Independence Cup will be played. And I also believe they will be surprised and pleased by the reception they get from the Pakistani people,” said Flower.

Flower had little hesitation in getting involved with the plan due to his close links with cricketers and the sport in Pakistan. He had a stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the first season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and his brother Grant provides a unique perspective as batting coach of Pakistan for three years now. “I speak regularly with him (Grant) of course. But I’ve also got some other strong connections. I coached England with Mushtaq Ahmed for a few years. And we became strong friends. And I also played cricket with Mohammad Akram and coached with him at Peshawar Zalmi. So I had very fond memories of Pakistan and some really good relationships with people from the country,” he added.

