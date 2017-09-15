Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I Live streaming: When is Pakistan vs World XI T20, where is PAK vs WXI T20I, live TV coverage

Thisara Perera’s unbeaten 19-ball 47 steered World XI to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against Pakistan. (Source: ICC/Twitter) Thisara Perera’s unbeaten 19-ball 47 steered World XI to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against Pakistan. (Source: ICC/Twitter)

Pakistan’s continuous efforts to bring back international cricket to the country has awarded them a three-match T20I series against the World XI. After winning the first match by 20 runs, hosts suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the second T20I as Thisara Perera’s unbeaten 47 helped the visitors level the series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. With 172 runs, veteran batsman Shoaib Malik became Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the shortest format. After hosting two matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed a three-match T20I home series against West Indies and a lone T20 against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, PCB chief Najam Sethi has also said that they have requested Cricket South Africa to send their team for a bilateral home series in Pakistan.

When is Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international?

The Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international will be played on Friday, September 15, 2017. This will be the third and the final match of the Independence Cup. The series is levelled 1-1 after the visitors won the second match by seven wickets.

Where is the Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international of Independence Cup?

Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international of Independence Cup will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is the same stadium which has hosted the first two matches between the two sides.

What time does the Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international begin?

The first ball in Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international of Independence Cup, will be bowled at 1930 hrs IST (07:30 PM IST) on Friday. That makes it 07:00 local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international live?

Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international of Independence Cup will broadcast live on DSports from 07:30 PM IST.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international?

You can follow Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20 international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

