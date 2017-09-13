Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I Live streaming: When is Pakistan vs World XI T20, where is PAK vs WXI T20I, live TV coverage

Pakistan take on World Xi in second T20I in Lahore. (Source: AP) Pakistan take on World Xi in second T20I in Lahore. (Source: AP)

After taking 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series, Pakistan would be looking to seal the series on Wednesday while on the other hand, World XI would look to bounce back in Lahore. A packed Gaddafi Stadium witnessed a historic encounter between Pakistan and World XI and it was the hosts who came up trumps much to the delight of its fans. On a day which saw the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, it was the men in green who won the first clash by 20 runs.

When is Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international?

The Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international will be played on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match T20 international series which is known as the Independence Cup.

Where is the Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international of Independence Cup?

Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international of Independence Cup will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This is the same stadium which hosted Zimbabwe for T20 internationals in 2015.

What time does the Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international begin?

The first ball in Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international of Independence Cup, will be bowled at 1930 hrs IST (07:30 PM IST) on Wednesday. That makes it 07:00 local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international live?

Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international of Independence Cup will be broadcast live on DSports from 07:30 PM IST.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20 international?

You can follow Pakistan vs World 2nd T20 international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

