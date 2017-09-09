Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs World XI T20, live TV coverage, time in IST

Pakistan and World XI teams will meet in 1st T20I on Tuesday. Pakistan and World XI teams will meet in 1st T20I on Tuesday.

Pakistan and World XI team are set to play one of the iconic T20 international series. The series will mark the return of international cricket to Pakistan after a gap of eight years. No Test playing nation has visited them since the terrorist blast on the Sri Lanka team in Lahore. But, World XI team led by Faf du Plessis will be headed to Lahore and play the first of the three T20 internationals on September 12. The second T20 international will be played next day on September 13 before wrapping up the series on September 15. Top international cricketers including George Bailey, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir and Ben Cutting. The three matches will be broadcast. If the series goes well with respect to security, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also travel to Pakistan to play T20 internationals.

When is Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international?

The Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international will be played on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. This will be the first match of the three-match T20 international series which is known as the Independence Cup.

Where is the Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup?

Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This is the same stadium which hosted Zimbabwe for T20 internationals in 2015.

What time does the Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international begin?

The first ball in Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup, will be bowled at 2000 hrs IST (08:00 PM IST) on Tuesday. That makes it 07:30 local time start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international live?

Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international of Independence Cup will be broadcast live on DSports from 07:30 PM IST.

How do I live stream Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international?

You can follow Pakistan vs World XI 1st T20 international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

