Pakistan vs West Indies: Yasir Shah shines as bowlers help Pakistan beat West Indies

Yasir Shah picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters file) Yasir Shah picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters file)

Pakistan did well to bowl out West Indies before Lunch on the final day. Yasir Shah, who had picked up four wickets on day four, continued his good work and completed his ninth five-wicket haul as West Indies were bundled out for 152 in his second innings, leaving Pakistan with only 32-run target.

But then Pakistan made a bad start to their chase before Lunch and were two down for 13 runs at the break. Younis Khan and Babar Azam were at the crease with Pakistan needing 19 more for a win.

Even this pair, who had shared a 131-run stand in the first innings, could not take Pakistan to victory. They were separated as Younis was adjudged leg-before fifth over after Lunch, which was also the last of this match.

Misbah-ul-Haq, as if waiting to get a chance to bat, came out and showed how it is done. He defended the first ball he faced and then smoked two consecutive sixes to seal a seven-wicket win in the first Test against West Indies in Kingston to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Never before in a chase of 32 or lower target a team more than two wickets. But then this is Pakistan, they manage to lose three to chase 32.

Resuming the day’s play at 93 for the loss of four wickets, West Indies were carried over the 100-run mark by Vishual Singh and Devendra Bishoo but Mohammad Amir produced a smart delivery, angled into Vishual to knock over his stumps.

West Indies were still 15 runs in deficit but Bishoo stood tall to atleast take his team to lead. But his stay was ended by Mohammad Abbas, who had him caught at second slip. Abbas struck again in the same over and removed Dorwich.

Captain Jason Holder came as low as number nine, a bit too late for West Indies, and he could manage to take his team past 150 but was soon caught behind off Wahab Riaz.

Yasir was once again into action as he picked up the final two wickets in three balls, dismissing Joseph and Shanon Gabriel in the same over as West Indies were bowled out for 152.

Pakistan’s first wicket to fall was Ahmed Shehzad who played a shot away from the body and was caught behind off Gabriel. In the next over, Azhar Ali dragged one on and was the second wicket to fall for Pakistan.

This is after Misbah-ul-Haq was stranded at 99 not out in the first innings as Pakistan made 407 runs before being bowled out. This was 121 runs more than that of West Indies. In the first innings, Younis had become the first Pakistan batsman to complete 10, 000 runs in Test cricket.

