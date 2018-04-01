Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: West Indies remove openers

Pakistan will hosting West Indies for a T20 International. After a long wait, the country is finally getting a change to host an ICC full member for an international series. West Indies are travelling to Pakistan for a three-match T20I series which begins with the first match to be played in Karachi on Sunday. Though West Indies are not full strength, they still have quality players in their squad. They will be captained by Jason Mohammed and the squad included Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin and Samuel Badree as the most experienced players. Andre Fletcher is another player will some international experience. This makes Pakistan favourites in this series as they are playing at home and full strength. Catch Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming here. (Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scorecard)
Pakistan are hosting West Indies for a series of three T20I matches, first of which is in Karachi on Sunday.
Talat might have got involved in Fakhar Zaman's dismissal but he is making most out of the opportunity he has got. He has been brilliant so far and has been hitting the ball really hard. That was a superbly timed shot for a maximum
What a great day! International cricket returns to Karachi. Thank you West Indies Cricket Board and good luck to young Pakistan team esp debutants Asif and Hussain!
A huge mix up put there in the middle between Zaman and Talat and it results in Zaman's dismissal. Pakistan are 65/2. The dismissal brings captain Safraz Ahmed in the middle.
SO at the end of the powerplay overs, Pakistan are 56/1. This has been a fine start from the hosts. They did lose a wicket of Babar Azam but nevertheless, are still in front. With the restrictions gone, Samuel Badree is back in the attack
WICKET! Emrit gets the much-needed breakthrough and Babar Azam has to depart after getting trapped in front of the stumps for 17. Pakistan are 46/1 after 5
Babar Azam has joined the party now and he gets two boundaries in two deliveries from Paul. The first one was a bit short and outside off stump that was placed brilliantly by Azam to third man boundary and the second one was guided towards the fine leg fence.
Fakhar Zaman is taking brilliant advantage of the field restrictions. He is finding gaps with ease and has now scored his fifth boundary of the innings. Meanwhile, Babar Azam is just watching the youngster bat from the other end. He has played just one delivery so far.
Hussain Tallat and Asif Ali were presented with their debut T20 cap earlier in the evening.
Paul bowls that one short and wide of off-stump and Fakhar Zaman just uses the pace of the ball and gets a boundary on that one. The boundary has created pressure on the bowler as he bowls a no-ball now
Fakhar Zaman begins the proceedings in an aggressive manner. The left-hander gets three consecutive boundaries in very first over. Samuel Badree needs to do something different here.
So West Indies have won the toss and they will bowl first. The visitors would look to get some early wickets to put pressure on Pakistan. Here's how the line up for both the sides look.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali
Windies (Playing XI): Andre Fletcher, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams
