Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: West Indies remove openers

Pakistan will hosting West Indies for a T20 International. After a long wait, the country is finally getting a change to host an ICC full member for an international series. West Indies are travelling to Pakistan for a three-match T20I series which begins with the first match to be played in Karachi on Sunday. Though West Indies are not full strength, they still have quality players in their squad. They will be captained by Jason Mohammed and the squad included Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin and Samuel Badree as the most experienced players. Andre Fletcher is another player will some international experience. This makes Pakistan favourites in this series as they are playing at home and full strength. Catch Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming here. (Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scorecard)

Pakistan vs West Indies T20 will be live broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. The live stream of PAK vs WI can been watched on SonyLIV.

