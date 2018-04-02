Pakistan vs West Indies Live cricket score Live streaming, 2nd T20I: Pakistan favourites to win against weakened West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies Live cricket score Live streaming, 2nd T20I in Karachi: Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 60 in the first T20. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs West Indies Live cricket score Live streaming, 2nd T20I in Karachi: Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 60 in the first T20. (Source: AP)

Quite a few records were set during the first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies played on Sunday in Karachi and none of them were the kind that the visitors would like to remember. West Indies came into the match with a weakened team and with very little preparation and were caught completely out of their depth. They ended up scoring a total of 60 runs, their lowest total of all time in T20 Internationals while Pakistan, batting first, had made their joint highest total of all time. While West Indies were poor, Pakistan were just as good, giving the visitors no quarter and giving the Karachi crowds something to cheer for in the first match international match held in the city in 9 years.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Toss is scheduled for 8 PM IST.

No Comments in this live blog.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd