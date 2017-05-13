Live Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3: Pakistan look to further limit West Indies adavance

Live Pakistan vs West Indies: Roston Chase had retired hurt after scoring a defiant 60. (Source: ICC) Live Pakistan vs West Indies: Roston Chase had retired hurt after scoring a defiant 60. (Source: ICC)

West Indies will be looking to getting as close as possible to Pakistan’s first innings total of 376 when they take the crease on Day 3 of the decisive third Test being played at Roseau. Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich will be taking the stance for West Indies carrying forward from Day 2. Roston Chase had to reture hurt after being struck on the the elbow. The West Indies cricket board later said that Chase had sustained just a bruise and so, we could see him walking out to complete his innings at some point. Catch live updates of the Day 3 of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan here.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd