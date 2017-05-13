Latest News
Live Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3: Pakistan look to further limit West Indies adavance

Live Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3 score: Catch live updates of the third day of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 13, 2017 7:21 pm
pakistan vs west indies, pakistan vs west indies live, pakistan vs west indies third test live, live pak vs wi third test, live pak vs wi third test day 3, pak vs wi day 3 third test live, live west Indies vs pakistan third test, live cricket score, live cricket streaming, pakistan vs west indies live streaming, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Live Pakistan vs West Indies: Roston Chase had retired hurt after scoring a defiant 60. (Source: ICC)

West Indies will be looking to getting as close as possible to Pakistan’s first innings total of 376 when they take the crease on Day 3 of the decisive third Test being played at Roseau. Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich will be taking the stance for West Indies carrying forward from Day 2. Roston Chase had to reture hurt after being struck on the the elbow. The West Indies cricket board later said that Chase had sustained just a bruise and so, we could see him walking out to complete his innings at some point. Catch live updates of the Day 3 of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan here.

