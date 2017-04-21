Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies, Pakistan begin three-match series. Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies, Pakistan begin three-match series.

West Indies host Pakistan in the first of the three-Test match series. Pakistan will like to replicate the success from the shorter format to the longer one as well. They will be captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, who as decided to retire after this series. Veteran batsman Younis Khan has also announced that the series in the Caribbean will be his last. West Indies will also look to give a tough fight to their opponents. In their previous encounter, Pakistan had won the first two matches while the Jason Holder-led side had managed to win the third and the last Test in Sharjah. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from Pakistan vs West Indies here.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live score & updates:

First Published on: April 21, 2017 7:48 pm

