Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Pakistan look for early wickets to win series against West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Misbah will lead Pakistan for the final time.

Pakistan is on course to remarkable series win against West Indies on Caribbean soil for the first time in 60 years. A win today will mark the end of skipper Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan’s illustrious careers. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer will begin the proceedings for West Indies after the hosts lost opener Kieran Powell at stumps on Day 4. The visitors need to take nine wickets while West Indies need to bat out the whole day to save the Test as they still trail by 297. Misbah-led side one the first Test at Kingston while they lost the second match by 106 runs in Barbados. Stay tuned for live score and live updates of Day 5 of Pakistan-West Indies third Test match.

Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5:

