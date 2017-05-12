Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Brathwaite, Powell start for West Indies against Pakistan

Pakistan vs West Indies Live, 3rd Test Day 1: Azhar Ali’s ton and Misbah, Sarfraz fifty boosted Pakistan past 350. Pakistan vs West Indies Live, 3rd Test Day 1: Azhar Ali’s ton and Misbah, Sarfraz fifty boosted Pakistan past 350.

Pakistan rode on Sarfraz Ahmed’s late 50-rub knock as they extended their score to 376 before West Indies could manage to bundle them out. Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite returned unbeaten for nine and five respectively, as the hosts were 14/0 at stumps on Day 2. It will be interesting to see how the duo begin the proceedings against Pakistan bowling attack in Dominica. With the three-match series levelled, third day will decide the course of the game. Stay tuned for live cricket score of cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score

TOSS: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan

West Indies Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Vishaul Singh, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

Pakistan Playing XI

Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas

