Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 2: Pakistan resume at 169/2 against West Indies

Pakistan will hope to accelerate on the second day of the third and final Test against West Indies. Azlar Ali and Younis Khan will resume the batting for Pakistan from 169/2. On a rain-affected first day in Dominica, Pakistan scored 169/2 before stumps. Azhar remained unbeaten on 85 while Babar Azam scored 55 during the course. Younis Khan joined Azhar in the middle after Babar’s wicket. For West Indies, it was Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase who picked up one wicket each. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and Younis as well as Misbah-ul-Haq are playing their final Test. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of Pakistan vs West Indies here.
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 2 highlights:
TOSS: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan
West Indies Playing XI
Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Vishaul Singh, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel
Pakistan Playing XI
Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas
