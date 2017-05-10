Latest News
  • Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Pakistan eye first series win in Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan’s farewell Test

Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Catch all the live score and live updates of cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 10, 2017 6:55 pm
Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan for one last time.

Misbah-ul-Haq will take the field one last time in a Test match as Pakistan eye a historic win over West Indies at Windsor Park. Pakistan haven’t won a series on Caribbean soil in 60 years. In the previous match in Barbados, the hosts bundled out Pakistan for just 81 and registered a 106-run victory to level the three-match series. Along with Misbah, Younis Khan will also be walking out to the pitch in Test whites for the last time in his international career while the Jason Holder-led West Indies will look to repeat their feat of previous match. Stay tuned for live score and live coverage of West Indies and Pakistan here:

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 1:

  1. No Comments.

