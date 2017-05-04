Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan set to chase 188 for win against West Indies

Latest News
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Stay tuned for live cricket and updates from Pakistan vs West Indies on Day 5 of Barbados Test.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 4, 2017 7:44 pm
live cricket score, pakistan vs west indies, pak vs wi, pakistan vs west indies live, pakistan vs west indies live score, pakistan vs west indies 2nd test day 5, pak vs wi live score, live cricket streaming, cricket news, sports news, indian express Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5 Live: Pakistan look to seal the series in Barbados.

The second Test is evenly poised with West Indies ahead by 183 runs and a wicket in hand going into the final day’s play at Barbados against Pakistan. The final session on Day 4 turned things Pakistan’s way after the hosts went from 197/4 at Tea to 264/9 at stumps or even worse a reflection still, 235/4 to 261/9. Would be interesting how West Indies approach things – try and hold firm or go on the counter attack. Catch live score and updates from Pakistan vs West Indies on 2nd Test Day 5.

