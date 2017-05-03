Pakistan vs West Indies Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 4: West Indies lose Hetmyer early against Pakistan

Latest News
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4: Catch all the live updates of the cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 3, 2017 7:44 pm
Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer will continue to battle out against Pakistan’s pace attack as West Indies have an uphill challenge on Day 4 of the second test in Barbados. Azhar Ali’s 13th Test century and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq’s 99 helped the visitors take 81 run lead on Day 3. Mohammad Abbas, who earned his first Test cap and had an impactful debut in the previous Test, clicked early as he dismissed openers Kieran Powell in the second over of West Indies’ innings. Brathwaite and Hetmyer will look to hold on and keep their hopes alive of leveling the series. On the other hand, Misbah-led side will look to seal the three-match series and win their first ever series on Caribbean soil after 60 years. Stay tuned for live score and live updates of Pakistan vs West Indies here

