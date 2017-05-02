Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan eye domination with bat against West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan eye domination against West Indies. (Source: WICB) Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan eye domination against West Indies. (Source: WICB)

Pakistan will look to bat strongly on day three of the second Test after getting a strong base. Azhar Ali, batting on 81, will be the key as Pakistan look to take lead against West Indies. After bowling out the hosts for 312, Pakistan dominated with the bat and finished the second day at 172 for the loss of three wickets. Opener Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar shared a 155-run opening stand to lay a strong platform for their team before West Indies picked up three wickets in the final session of play to make some way back into the match. While West Indies dominated the final session, the visitors dominated the second day. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 here

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score PAK vs WI 2nd Test Day 3

