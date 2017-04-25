Latest News
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: Catch Live Score of PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 5 from Kingston here.

By: Express Web Desk | Kingston | Published:April 25, 2017 7:46 pm
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5: Pakistan hold upper hand against West Indies

Pakistan are placed in a strong position in the first Test against West Indies in Kingston. After Misbah-ul-Haq combined with the tail to take Pakistan to 407 in their first innings, Yasir Shah picked up four wickets to reduce West Indies to 93 for the loss of four wickets. West Indies are still trailing Pakistan by 28 runs in the second innings. Earlier, Misbah remained unbeaten on 99 as Pakistan took a 121-run lead in the first innings. Sarfraz Ahmed also scored a half-century. Catch the Live Cricket Score and Live Cricket Updates of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5 here

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Day 5:

