Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan need quick runs against West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 4: Pakistan on top against West Indies.

Pakistan have a hero in their side in Younis Khan. On Day 3, he make the first cricketer from the country to make 10, 000 Test runs. His half-century alongwith Babar Azam put Pakistan in strong position in the first Test against West Indies in Kingtson. Pakistan will resume on day four at 201 for the loss of four wickets and 86 runs behind West Indies in the first innings. Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq are the two unbeaten batsmen for them and they will like to score some quick runs on day four. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 here.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates:

