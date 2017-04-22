Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jason Holder, Devdendra Bishoo keep West Indies alive against Pakistan

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Abbas will look to take more wickets in his Test debut match. Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Abbas will look to take more wickets in his Test debut match.

West Indies will begin proceedings on Day 2 with the scoreboard at 244 for the loss of seven wickets against Pakistan. The hosts will rely on skipper Jason Holder and Devdendra Bishoo’s partnership to help them edge closer to 300 which will give their bowlers something to bowl at. On the other hand, Mohammed Amir’s performance with the ball in the opening hour will be crucial for Pakistan as he eyes his first fifer for the first time since 2010. Debutant Mohammad Abbas, who scalped opener Kraigg Brathwaite, will also look to take more wickets. If the pitch provides turn then it will be an easy task for spinner Yasir Shah to claim the remaining three wickets. Stay tuned for live score and live updates of Pakistan vs West Indies here

Live Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2:

