Pakistan vs West Indies: I am not the kind of person who lingers on, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq, leading Pakistan for the last time in a Test series, has begun it with a win. Pakistan romped home with a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the first Test at Kingston and took a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

In both the innings, Misbah remained unbeaten. While he was stranded at 99 not out in the first innings, he smashed two sixes to seal the game for Pakistan and remain unbeaten at 12.

But, before that, Pakistan had lost three wickets in the chase of 32 runs. Misbah defended the first ball and then hit two sixes off the second and third ball.

“It was tricky. When you’re chasing such a small target, you tend to relax, but that can happen in cricket. We won the Test in the end so pretty satisfied with that and good to see the team win,” Misbah said at the post match presentation.

Yasis Shah set up the win for Pakistan as he picked up his ninth five-wicket haul to bowl out West Indies for a mere 152 in the second innings. Misbah praised the leg-spinner but defended his decision to play three seamers in the Test match.

It was tricky weather. First day, winning the toss and bowling. There was only once chance to get them out quickly and that was early morning. The bowlers did well, especially Mohammad Amir in the first innings and Amir and Yasir in the second. Their spells were important,” he said.

With Yasir performing, Misbah was asked about the temptation to play another spinner but the captain said that it was not possible in Kingston.

“It depends on the conditions and how the pitch is, especially before the start of the Test. This pitch had a lot of moisture which is why we had to bowl three seamers. We can have three fast bowlers and two spinners, but it is difficult. Let’s see what kind of pitch we get in the net two matches,” he said.

This is Misbah’s final series for Pakistan and the captain will hang his boots alongwith Younis, who has also decided to retire after the series.

“I have always said if you are not enjoying, you need to go. I am not the kind of person who lingers on. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the boys.” he said.

