Down the memory lane: Younis Khan’s Test debut

Younis Khan scored a hundred in the second innings of his debut match. (Source: Express Archive) Younis Khan scored a hundred in the second innings of his debut match. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan’s batting mainstay Younis Khan is all set to bid farewell to his Test career after the three-match series against West Indies. The match is scheduled to take place at Kingston. Though, the legendary batsman will be saying a good bye to the game after this bilateral series, Younis has been one player who has achieved heaps of success while donning the Pakistan jersey.

Younis began his Test career in 2000 against Sri Lanka in a home series in Rawalpindi under the leadership of Saeed Anwar and stamped authority in the very beginning of his career. After being put into bat by Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, Pakistan were bundled out for 182. Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf put up some fight as the two scored 44 and 32 respectively.

Younis Khan who came in at number six was trapped in front of the stumps for 12. In reply, Aravinda de Silva smashed a hundred before getting out LBW off Saqlain Mushtaq while Chaminda Vaas remained unbeaten at 53. The visitors scored 353 in the first innings of the match while Waqar Younis picked four wickets in the innings.

Later in the second innings skipper Anwar smacked 84 runs while debutanat Youni Khan proved his worth with the bat. The right handed batsman came up with a knock that he would have cherished for long. He scored a hundred during the course of Pakistan’s 390 runs in the second innings. The home side was able to set up a target of 220 runs for the Lankan side.

Though, Younis’ hundred went in vain as Sri Lanka chased down the target by 8 wickets but the innings from him remained the highlight of the game.

