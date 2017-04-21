Latest News

Down the memory lane: Misbah-ul-Haq’s Test debut

Misbah-ul-Haq made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2001 in Auckland and scored 28 and 10 runs in first and second innings respectively.

Misbah-ul-Haq began his Test career in 2001. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is all set to begin his farewell series against West Indies. The Pakistan batsman, known for his strong defensive technique, will bid adieu to the game at the end of this three-match Test series against the Caribbean side.

Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies at Sabina Park in the first encounter but before they proceed with this first clash let us take a look at what the 42-year-old did when he first took the center stage and represented Pakistan in the longest format.

Misbah made his Test debut for Pakistan back in the year 2001 against New Zealand in Auckland. After being put into bat, Pakistan didn’t had a great start as they lost opener Saleem Elahi by Daryl Tuffey at a team score of 46.

Next man in was debutant Misbah-ul-Haq at number three to Imran Farhat who was already there at the crease.

Farhat though was undone soon with in a span of 6 runs by Chris Martin reducing Pakistan to 52/2. Misbah was then joined by Mohammad Yousuf and the two batsmen came in to provide some resistance to their side.

Debutant Misbah looked confident with his bat and extracted 88 balls for his 28 runs in the first innings. Pakistan later riding on Younis Khan’s 91 and skipper Moin Khan’s 47 managed to to score 346. Tuffey and Martin scalped a four-for each during the course.

In reply, New Zealand never looked comfortable against the Pakistan bowling line up as they were bundled out for 252 runs. Saqlain Mushtaq bagged an four-wicket haul while Mohammad Sami picked up three wickets. Skipper Stephen Fleming though chipped in with a 239-ball 86 but that was never enough for the hosts.

Pakistan in the second innings showed enormous potential with the willow and looked pretty confident during the course. Younis smashed a hundred while Imran Farhat and Faisal Iqbal scored individual half-centuries. Misbah though, wasn’t able to impress in the second innings as he was caught behind by Adam Parore off Daryl Tuffey for 10 runs.

The visitors eventually wrapped up New Zealand’s second innings for 131 runs to win the match by 299 runs.

