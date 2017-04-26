Latest News
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq returns to top 20 in Test rankings, Yasir Shah rises to 15th

Misbah-ul-Haq scored an unbeaten 99 in Pakistan's first innings in their first Test against West Indies.

Misbah-ul-Haq became the first Pakistan batsman and only the sixth in history to score an unbeaten 99 in a Test match. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has jumped six places to move into the top 20 of the ICC Test rankings after his performance against West Indies in Kingston. Misbah and Pakistan are currently touring the West Indies as part of a three match Test series. They won the first Test by seven wickets and Misbah scored an unbeaten 99 in their first innings.

Younis Khan who was at one point the top-ranked Test batsman in the world, remains eighth in the rankings. He and Babar Azam had resurrected the Pakistan innings in the first essay with Younis scoring a half-century. Wicket keeper and ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed also climbed to the 24th postion.

Spinner Yasir Shah man of the match effort has earned him a one spot jump to fifteenth on the world rankings. Yasir took eight wickets in the match. This included a six wicket haul in the hosts’second innings.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan had both announced that this would be their last series for Pakistan in the longest format of the game. Misbah’s unbeaten 99 is the first such instance that a Pakistani batsman has ended an innings just a run away from the century mark. He is also only the sixth batsman to have reached the unwanted milestone.

Misbah’s highest ever Test ranking was sixth which he achieved in October 2013. Pakistan now travel to Bridgetown to play the second Test after which the series will be concluded in Roseau.

