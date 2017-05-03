Pakistan vs West Indies: Azhar Ali ton, Misbah-ul-Haq 99 give Pakistan lead, West Indies 40/1 at stumps

Azhar Ali scored 105, his 13th Test century for Pakistan, in the first innings. (Source: WICB) Azhar Ali scored 105, his 13th Test century for Pakistan, in the first innings. (Source: WICB)

Pakistan dominated the third day of the second Test against West Indies on Tuesday, leaving the hosts on 40-1 in their second innings at stumps and still 41 runs behind.

Shimron Hetmyer (22 not out) and Kraigg Brathwaite (8 not out) steadied the innings after Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas claimed the early wicket of Keiran Powell (6), whose sharp inside edge was well caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed, diving wide and low.

Earlier, Pakistan were out for 393 after tea for a first-innings lead of 81. Azhar Ali top-scored with 105 for his 13th Test century. Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, playing in his penultimate Test, went for 99 – caught in the slips by Shai Hope off Jason Holder.

Shannon Gabriel took 4-81, and Holder 3-42 off 29 overs. West Indies scored 312 in its first innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and is chasing its first-ever series win in the Caribbean.

