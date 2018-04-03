Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: Pakistan get early breakthrough

Pakistan notched its highest ever total in a Twenty20 and humbled the West Indies in a thumping 82-run victory in the second match for a series win on Monday. Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 97 off 58 balls and young Hussain Talat scored his maiden T20 half-century with 63 as Pakistan cruised to 205/3 after it won the toss. The West Indies never looked challenging and was bowled out for 123 in 19.2 overs. Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs and now hold a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. The hosts will be hoping for a series whitewash. Here are the live score and updates from the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies match taking place in Karachi:
When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I?
The match will be broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Toss is scheduled for 7.30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs West Indies Live:
Mohammad Nawaz continues his brilliant bowling as he now scalps a wicket on the very first delivery of his second over. It is Walton who has to depart after Babar Azam holds on to a good catch. West indies 2/1
What a brilliant start this has been from Nawaz. He bowls a maiden first up and West Indies are looking under pressure right from the beginning. They really have nothing to lose and should capitalise on this opportunity and get some runs under their belt
West Indies have won the toss and they will finally get to bat first in this series. The other two games have been dominated by Pakistan after they batted first in both. Now the onus is on West Indies batsmen to provide their team with some momentum and get a positive result from this one. Meanwhile Shaheen Afridi is make his debut in this match.