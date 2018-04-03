Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: Pakistan get early breakthrough

Pakistan vs West Indies Live: Pakistan eye whitewash. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs West Indies Live: Pakistan eye whitewash. (Source: AP)

Pakistan notched its highest ever total in a Twenty20 and humbled the West Indies in a thumping 82-run victory in the second match for a series win on Monday. Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 97 off 58 balls and young Hussain Talat scored his maiden T20 half-century with 63 as Pakistan cruised to 205/3 after it won the toss. The West Indies never looked challenging and was bowled out for 123 in 19.2 overs. Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs and now hold a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. The hosts will be hoping for a series whitewash. Here are the live score and updates from the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies match taking place in Karachi:

When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Toss is scheduled for 7.30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live: