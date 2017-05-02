Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Azhar Ali’s 13th Test century gives Pakistan the edge

Azhar Ali scored his second Test century against West Indies. (Source: File) Azhar Ali scored his second Test century against West Indies. (Source: File)

Azhar Ali played an anchoring role in Pakistan’s innings as he went on to score his 13th Test century and second against the West Indies. After beginning Day 3 of the second Test on 172/3, Azhar and Misbah continued to build on the score. Azhar reached the milestone in the second session of the day.

Azhar was soon dismissed by Devendra Bishoo, thus ending a 98-run stand between him and his skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. Azhar had earlier shared a 155 run opening partnership with Ahmed Shehzad which provdided Pakistan with a base to work on as they chased the hosts’ first innings total of 312.

Pakistan lost Younis Khan and Babar Azam quickly towards the end of Day 2 but Azhar stood strong with Misbah on Day 3 and ensured that Pakistan are not affected by the sudden dismissals of two very important cogs in their batting order.

Azhar faced a whopping 278 balls during his innings, exhibiting resistance and composure that he has come to be recognised for. The fact that only nine boundaries contributed to his score is testimony to that.

Azhar is now edging edging closer to becoming Pakistan’s 14th batsmen to go past 5000 Test runs.

He had brought up his 26th Test half-century with a boundary off Devendra Bishoo. This fifty is also his fifth fifty against West Indies.

Pakistan’s tour of West Indies is crucial for the visitors as veteran cricketers Misbah and Younis Khan will be retiring from the international cricket.

