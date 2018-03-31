Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch PAK vs WI 1st T20I

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the T20I series against West Indies. (Source: AP) Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in the T20I series against West Indies. (Source: AP)

After hosting the final of Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi last week, Karachi’s National Stadium will host the three-match T20I series against West Indies. It will be after a span of nine years, that an international match will take place in the stadium. Pakistan will return the format after defeating New Zealand in the home T20I series. West Indies, who will be led by Jason Mohammed, have fielded a number of inexperienced players against Pakistan. They will be coming after a tough time in UAE and will look to bounce back with a win in the first T20I.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, April 1, 2018. This will be the first T20I of the three-match series between the two teams.

Where is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi. All the three matches in the series will be played in the same stadium.

What time does Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I start?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I begins at 08:30 PM (03:00 PM GMT). The coverage of PAK vs WI 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I start will be broadcast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?

Pakistan (Squad): Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Australia (Squad): Jason Mohammed(c), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

