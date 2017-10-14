Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: We are trying to find the right formula, says Nic Pothas

Sri Lankan cricket team suffered their eighth consecutive ODI loss. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lankan cricket team suffered their eighth consecutive ODI loss. (Source: Twitter)

After the Test series in an impressive manner, Sri Lanka faced disappointment in their first outing in coloured clothing on Friday. This was after Pakistan won the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dubai after beating Sri Lanka by 83 runs. Reflecting on the poor show, coach Nic Pothas has gone on to say that they are still trying to find out the formula for success in the shorter format of the game.

“We are trying to find the right formula. We know how we want to go about putting 50 overs together. We need to give these guys a certain period of time. Kusal Mendis is a very good player of spin and rotates very well. Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal are the guys who can play those long innings in ODI cricket for you.”, Pothas said after the match.

At the moment we are thinking somewhere on those lines. We are in communication with the selectors. The World Cup is going to come quick. Those spots are up for grabs. No one has nailed down a spot. Every position is up for grabs.”, he added.

Commenting on the batting performance, Pothas said, “From a batting point of view, the currency of your batting is runs. If you don’t keep making them, the shop is going to close down at some point. We have to ask the batters to take some responsibility. The top six batters managed 96 between them. That’s not good enough.”

Pothas also revealed that the Lankan think-tank is trying to bolster the skill set of all the players and thereby is focussed on improving the bat skills of the bowlers. “We have a system within the team where we want the bowlers to get us those small runs. Akila is a champion. He is a fighter and he is a character. It was only a matter of time before he played a knock like that. He is only going to get better. Jeffrey is the same. It is pleasing but I would like to see them bat less to be honest,” he concluded.

