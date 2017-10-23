Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati applauds Pakistan’s fantastic victory

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in fifth ODI match in Sharjah on Monday. (Source: AP) Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in fifth ODI match in Sharjah on Monday. (Source: AP)

Pakistan handed Sri Lanka a thumping 5-0 whitewash after winning the fifth and final ODI at Sharjah. Courtesy of a fine spell by Usman Khan, Pakistan registered their second clean sweep against Sri Lanka. After winning the toss Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga opted to bat but the decision backfired as the top-order batsmen failed to get a start. At one point, Sri Lanka were reduced to 49/6 and from thereon they could never recover from the setback as they were ultimately bowled out for 103. Chasing a modest total of 104, Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 ) guided their side to a comfortable win. Pakistan’s win sent Twiteratti into a frenzy as they couldn’t help but applaud their team’s monumental effort.

Fantastic victory, congratulations @SarfarazA_54 brilliant start for Usman. Sri Lanka need to dig deep and fix this slump.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 23 October 2017

The performance of world11 and Srilankan team was alarming the concerned authorities should look into this its bad for international cricket — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 23 October 2017

Pakistan won the match by 9 wickets and won the series by 5-0.

Full Scorecard: http://t.co/Jl6DITVax7 #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/wBb4PryM9y — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 23 October 2017

Whitewashed! Pakistan get their first 5-0 ODI series win since 2008, coasting to their target of 104 for a 9 wicket victory #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/c4n0XmbTNe — ICC (@ICC) 23 October 2017

The two teams will next play a three-match Twenty20 series, starting from Thursday with the final T20 scheduled to be played at Lahore on Sunday.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd