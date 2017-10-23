Latest News
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati applauds Pakistan’s fantastic victory

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati applauds Pakistan’s fantastic victory

Chasing a modest total of 104,  Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 ) guided their side to a comfortable win.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 23, 2017 10:21 pm
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in fifth ODI match in Sharjah on Monday. (Source: AP)

Pakistan handed Sri Lanka a thumping 5-0 whitewash after winning the fifth and final ODI at Sharjah. Courtesy of a fine spell by Usman Khan, Pakistan registered their second clean sweep against Sri Lanka. After winning the toss Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga opted to bat but the decision backfired as the top-order batsmen failed to get a start. At one point, Sri Lanka were reduced to 49/6 and from thereon they could never recover from the setback as they were ultimately bowled out for 103. Chasing a modest total of 104,  Fakhar Zaman (48) and Imam-ul-Haq (45 ) guided their side to a comfortable win. Pakistan’s win sent Twiteratti into a frenzy as they couldn’t help but applaud their team’s monumental effort.

Fantastic victory, congratulations @SarfarazA_54 brilliant start for Usman. Sri Lanka need to dig deep and fix this slump.

Related News

Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 23 October 2017

The two teams will next play a three-match Twenty20 series, starting from Thursday with the final T20 scheduled to be played at Lahore on Sunday.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    69
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2
    FT
    30
    Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers (69-30)
    Oct 24, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Qualifier 1
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 3

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 