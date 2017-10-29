Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Winning Man of the Match award in front of home crowd is a dream come true, says Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik received the man of the series award. (Source: AP) Shoaib Malik received the man of the series award. (Source: AP)

Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 against Sri Lanka after winning the final encounter by 36 runs in Lahore. Batting first Pakistan rode on Shoaib Malik’s 24-ball 51 to post 180/3 in 20 overs and later Mohammad Amir dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line up to restrict them to 144/9. Amir returned with figures of 4/13 in 4 overs.

Shoaib Malik who adjudged man of the match as well as man of the series expressed delight about playing in front of the home crowd during the post-match presentation.

“Playing in front of home crowd and winning the Man of the Match award is a dream come true. I want to thank the Sri Lankan team for coming here. We have been missing this. I train everyday. I don’t miss my training sessions. Consistency is something that you always look forward to. You have to take a couple of balls no matter which wicket you are playing on. I wanted to take a couple of balls and take singles. You have to take singles no matter what format you are playing,” said Malik.

Thisara Perera was handed over the captaincy for this series said, “It is a tough tour. Thanks to the Pakistani fans. In a short time, we have gelled like a nice family. Last three games, we can take a lot of positives. Last game, we almost won. Looking forward to doing well in the future series. As I said earlier, this is one of the best bowling attacks I have seen in the last one and a half years.”

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed too expressed his happiness about playing in front of the home crowd.

“It is always great to be playing at home. I would want to thank the crowds for coming here and supporting us. The way we have played in crunch and crucial times has helped us increase our fan base. We have tried to give confidence to any newcomer. You look at Umar Amin, he played after almost two years and did well. Fahim Ashraf got a couple of crucial sixes as well. Thanks to the Lankan team for coming here and allowing us a chance to play at home. I want to thank everyone concerned,” Sarfraz said.

