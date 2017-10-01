Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Selectors want me to score runs and be stable at the wicket, says Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella has scored five half-centuries in 10 Test matches.(Source: AP) Niroshan Dickwella has scored five half-centuries in 10 Test matches.(Source: AP)

Niroshan Dickwella’s career-best 83 helped Sri Lanka put 419 on board in the first innings of the first Test match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. The wicketkeeper-batsman is having a great year with the bat, he scored 227 runs against India in the three-Test home series. However, Dickwella is disappointed after giving his wicket to Hasan Ali.

After putting up a good show with the bat against India, Dickwells said that the selectors have made it clear that they want consistency from the left-handed batsman. Dickwella along with captain Dinesh Chandimal forged a 134-run partnership which took visitors’ score past 400.

“The way I played against India, I couldn’t capitalize on my scores. I had got good starts, but couldn’t get a big one. The coaches, support staff and the selectors spoke to me and they told me what they are expecting from me. I realised my job and did the job for the team on Friday,” Dickwella said.

“They want me to get more runs and be stable at the wicket and bat with the tail-enders. That’s the normal wicketkeeper’s job in a Test match,” he added.

After selectors admonition, Dickwella is looking forward in backing his strengths and not thinking of making much change in his techniques. He said that he needs to take calculated risks at the time and play a normal and natural game.

“I am going to play for my strengths. I am not going to do anything different. I will back my strengths. Have to be brave and take the calculated risks at the right time and play my normal game. That’s how I have been playing all these years,” noted Dickwella.

Ever since making his Test debut against South Africa in 2014, the 24-year old has scored 587 runs in 10 Test matches, which include five half-centuries at a strike rate of 72.46.

