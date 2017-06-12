Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Calm Sarfraz Ahmed takes Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka, into ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final

Sarfraz Ahmed scored unbeaten 61 to help Pakistan win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed scored unbeaten 61 to help Pakistan win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

A win that Pakistan needed. A match the Champions Trophy needed. A game that only summarises Pakistan campaign so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. A stunning bowling performance to bowl out Sri Lanka for 236 at Cardiff and then making batting look easy. But actually they never got going. After suffering a middle order collapse which saw them lose five wickets for 45 runs, Pakistan overcame all hurdles to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets and book a spot in the semi-final.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir stitched together an unbeaten 75-run stand for the eighth wicket as Pakistan chased down the target in 44.5 overs and reach the semi-finals where they face England at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Pakistan made two comebacks in the game, both stunning. First the stunning display of pace bowling saw them bowl out Sri Lanka for 236 after they had got a decent platform to launch the attack. The second, which should not have happened, was when Sarfraz and Amir provided the calm approach which was missing in the chase.

Pakistan began the chase with an aggressive approach as Fakhar Zaman, playing only his second one-day international, came out and started unleashing. Pakistan did not run away with the game but were 74 for no loss after 11 overs. Zaman never looked to curb down his aggression and had to pay the price for that. Nuwan Pradeep bowled a well directed bouncer and Zaman pulled without any control. He managed to find the fielder at fine-leg.

Pakistan, just when it looked like they will unleash and make this chase look easy, lost the way. Babar Azam became Pradeep’s second victim as he offered an easy catch to mid-wicket.

Mohammed Hafeez then got a leading edge and was caught at mid-on off Thisara Perera. Suddenly, Sri Lanka were back in it. Suranga Lakmal got one to bounce a bit extra and Azhar Ali edged it to the third slip. Sri Lanka were all over Pakistan.

From 92 for 1, Pakistan collapsed to 137 for 6. Lasith Malinga had Shoaib Malik caught behind down the leg side before Imad Wasim became Pradeep’s third victim.

Debutant Fahim Ashraf played a sensible knock of 28 runs off 43 balls before his innings ended in an unfortunate way. Sarfraz played it straight back and Angelo Mathews got a hand on the ball in his follow-through. Fahim was backing up and could not make it back to his ground as the ball hit the stumps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd