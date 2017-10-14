Sri Lanka players reluctant to tour Pakistan for 3rd T20I

Lahore played host to World XI under tight security in September. (Source: Reuters) Lahore played host to World XI under tight security in September. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play Pakistan in Lahore for the third T20I but the players have expressed strong reluctance to do so having signed a letter that requests the match be moved to a neutral venue. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials may try to convince the players to tour. The matter will come up at a meeting of the board on Monday.

The Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore which resulted in a ban on cricket in the country. Since then, only Zimbabwe has toured Pakistan and most recently a World XI played three T20Is in Lahore under a thick layer of security. Two members of that Sri Lankan team – Suranga Lakmal and Chamara Kapugedara – are in the squad this time as well. “I don’t think the players will change their stance,” said one of the cricketers who signed the letter to ESPNCricinfo. Other members in the team are aware of the trauma that the players suffered.

The stance inside the SLC has been to see the players travel to Pakistan and play there. CEO Ashley de Silva said that the player security was their prime concern and a decision would be taken at the ex-co meeting after considering the security information. The other officials have been firmer in seeking that Sri Lanka play in Pakistan including president Thilanga Sumathipala and the sports minister. The board is likely to make an appeal to the players over the next few days if required.

The parties involved have treaded carefully with players not issuing a categorical refusal to travel to Pakistan and the board haven’t indicated that there will be punishments for the players who don’t travel.

For Pakistan Cricket Board, though, this will come as a big blow following the positive coverage that the country received when they played hosts to the World XI. Sri Lanka, too, were promised the same level of security that the World XI received in September with ICC slated to send a match official as well.

Should the majority of players decide not to tour, SLC could send a second choice team to Pakistan. Thisara Perera, who was also part of the World XI team, is willing to travel to Lahore once again. The chances of a full strength Sri Lanka side visiting Lahore have reduced following the letter.

The two teams have so far played two Tests and an ODI in the UAE with Sri Lanka winning the Test series 2-0 but Pakistan coming back to win the opening ODI on Friday. All matches but the last T20I are scheduled to be played in UAE.

