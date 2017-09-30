Only in Express
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan 266-4 on Day 3, trail Sri Lanka by 153 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan 266-4 on Day 3, trail Sri Lanka by 153 runs

Azhar Ali was 74 not out as Pakistan attempted to move in on the 419 posted by Sri Lanka, which included a ninth test century from Dinesh Chandimal.

By: AP | Published:September 30, 2017 8:39 pm
Babar Azam was caught behind off a delivery from Nuwan Pradeep to end play for the day. (Source: AP)
Top News

Pakistan trail Sri Lanka by 153 runs in an evenly balanced first test after reaching stumps on the third day at 266-4 in its first innings on Saturday.

Azhar Ali was 74 not out as Pakistan attempted to move in on the 419 posted by Sri Lanka, which included a ninth test century from Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan resumed the day on 64-0 and extended the opening partnership to 114 before offspinner Dilruwan Perera claimed Sami Aslam lbw for 51.

Fellow opener Shan Masood went only two runs later for 59, bowled by left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

Azhar and Asad Shafiq (39) stabilized the innings with a 79-run partnership before Herath dismissed Shafiq.

Azhar then shared a 71-run partnership with Babar Azam (28). Azam was caught behind off a delivery from Nuwan Pradeep to end play for the day.

Herath finished with 2-47 off 25 overs.

Pakistan were 121-2 at lunch and went through the afternoon session without conceding a wicket to go to tea at 194-2

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 30, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    34
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 102
    FT
    33
    Puneri Paltan beat U.P. Yoddha (34-33)
    Sep 30, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    3
    Live - 1st Half
    15'
    4
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 103
    Oct 01, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 104

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 